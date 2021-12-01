 Skip to content

We Need To Go Deeper update for 1 December 2021

The Winter Event is LIVE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Gift of the Sugarplum Fairies Winter Event is here! Open fairy gift boxes and earn new special cosmetics for the winter season!

  • **Earn 11 Limited Time Cosmetics!
  • Face off against a NEW Rat King Mini-boss!
  • Unwrap Random Fairy Gifts!**

NEW Rat King Encounter!

A new royal foe has arrived just in time for the holidays in the form of The Rat King! This over-sized vermin is big, fast, and deadly, but any who defeat him shall have the honor of donning his decapitated head. It is the season of giving, after all.

Unlock the Snow Skin!

Become one with winter with the limited time Snow Skin, available to unlock once more while the event lasts!

Returning Gifts and Foes!

The Sugarplum Fairies are back to bring the spirit of the season to the good and naughty crew members of the sea. They'll enter your vessel and leave you wondrous gifts! Unwrap their gifts to reveal one of 10 Winter Cosmetics, a bounty of gold, or perhaps a Ravenous Rat or Rat King if you weren't so good this year.

The Fairies will flutter away on January 2nd.

