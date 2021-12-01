Christmas Event - Holiday Themed Items!

**

Christmas Time is Here!

Event Details

3 New Skins

1 New Pet

1 New Theme

Collect Presents to get themed items from the event shop!

Presents will randomly fall at a set time and clicking them will reward you with a single present. With bonuses and based on the day it can be more. The santa fly the goes across the bottom of the screen will sometimes reward presents or coal. So be sure to click him as well when he flies on by :D

[Patch Notes: 0.0.8.0]

New Event

New skins, pets, themes, and more

Event Related Task

Bug Fixes

+More