New Balancing Changes for Kubberz

Patch Notes Kubberz Pre-Alpha update 0.0.4
Gurox
Reduced Max Health from 3900 to 3200
Reduced damage of the Seismic Attack from 495 to 350
Increased Seismic Attack Cooldown from 2,5 Seconds to 6 Seconds
Increased Seismic Attack Stamina cost from 10 to 30
Moonflora
Increase Base Speed from 180 to 275
Increased Tail Attack damage from 90 to 150
Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 200
Increased Dash Attack damage from 90 to 100
Increased Beam Attack damage from 5 to 8 per hit
Miniti
Increase Base Speed from 180 to 300
Increased Bite Attack damage from 90 to 150
Increased Bite Attack radius from 35 to 60
Increased Tail attack damage from 90 to 150
Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 160
Increased Fireball Damage from 72 to 90
Griffon
Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250
Increased Wind Attack range from 150 to 250
Increased Wind Attack damage from 100 to 250
Increased Tornado radius from 150 to 250
Increased Tornado damage from 20 to 60 per hit
Kururu
Increased Wind Attack radius from 150 to 250
Chipan
Increased Base Speed from 180 to 275
Griffin
Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250
Changed files in this update