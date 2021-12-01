 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kubberz Playtest update for 1 December 2021

New Balancing Changes for Kubberz

Share · View all patches · Build 7811881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes Kubberz Pre-Alpha update 0.0.4

Gurox

Reduced Max Health from 3900 to 3200

Reduced damage of the Seismic Attack from 495 to 350

Increased Seismic Attack Cooldown from 2,5 Seconds to 6 Seconds

Increased Seismic Attack Stamina cost from 10 to 30

Moonflora

Increase Base Speed from 180 to 275

Increased Tail Attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 200

Increased Dash Attack damage from 90 to 100

Increased Beam Attack damage from 5 to 8 per hit

Miniti

Increase Base Speed from 180 to 300

Increased Bite Attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Bite Attack radius from 35 to 60

Increased Tail attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 160

Increased Fireball Damage from 72 to 90

Griffon

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250

Increased Wind Attack range from 150 to 250

Increased Wind Attack damage from 100 to 250

Increased Tornado radius from 150 to 250

Increased Tornado damage from 20 to 60 per hit

Kururu

Increased Wind Attack radius from 150 to 250

Chipan

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 275

Griffin

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250

Changed files in this update

Kubberz Playtest Content Depot 1764481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.