New Balancing Changes for Kubberz

Patch Notes Kubberz Pre-Alpha update 0.0.4

Gurox

Reduced Max Health from 3900 to 3200

Reduced damage of the Seismic Attack from 495 to 350

Increased Seismic Attack Cooldown from 2,5 Seconds to 6 Seconds

Increased Seismic Attack Stamina cost from 10 to 30

Moonflora

Increase Base Speed from 180 to 275

Increased Tail Attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 200

Increased Dash Attack damage from 90 to 100

Increased Beam Attack damage from 5 to 8 per hit

Miniti

Increase Base Speed from 180 to 300

Increased Bite Attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Bite Attack radius from 35 to 60

Increased Tail attack damage from 90 to 150

Increased Tail Attack radius from 120 to 160

Increased Fireball Damage from 72 to 90

Griffon

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250

Increased Wind Attack range from 150 to 250

Increased Wind Attack damage from 100 to 250

Increased Tornado radius from 150 to 250

Increased Tornado damage from 20 to 60 per hit

Kururu

Increased Wind Attack radius from 150 to 250

Chipan

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 275

Griffin

Increased Base Speed from 180 to 250