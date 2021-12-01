 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 1 December 2021

Dota Plus Update - Winter 2021 (ClientVersion 5103)

Share · View all patches · Build 7811618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The days are short and the winds grow cold, but the action in the lanes never stops — meaning it's time for another seasonal Dota Plus update to help power through those blustery nights. Loaded with a new seasonal treasure, and refreshed Guild Quests and Rewards, this update also includes a new heavy metal music pack that will shred the winter blues away.

New Metal Music Pack

Composed by Humanity's Last Breath, the new Void music pack brings a brutal edge to the soundscape of battle. Available now in the store for $4.99.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Winter 2021 Seasonal Treasure is here, available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Spirit Breaker, Chaos Knight, Riki, Treant Protector, Arc Warden, Undying, and Lina. There's also a chance to unlock Bionic Birdie, a courier loaded with random prismatic and kinetic gems.

Updated Seasonal Quests & Guild Rewards

As always, today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to help haul in some extra shards for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season.

Joining today's update along with the changes above, the guild rewards for silver, gold, and platinum tier guilds have all been switched for the winter season.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

  • Emoticon - invoker_dry
  • Emoticon - luna_rage
  • Emoticon - manta

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

  • Spray - Spirit Breaker Choo Choo
  • Spray - Lion Laugh
  • Spray - Undying RIP

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

  • Chat Wheel - "Absolutely Perfect"
  • Chat Wheel - "Как же это сочно, ах!"
  • Chat Wheel - "漂~ 亮！"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Upcoming Battle Pass

As mentioned last week, we have one last pressing order of business before the end of the year — the Battle Pass, which will arrive in the next few weeks filled with holiday levels of hijinks and rewards.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Autumnal Treasure 2021
  • New Economy Item: Bionic Birdie
  • New Rare Weapon: Junktown Avenger - Weapon
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Tail: Junktown Avenger - Tail
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Shoulder: Junktown Avenger - Shoulder
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Junktown Avenger - Off-Hand
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Junktown Avenger - Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Arms: Junktown Avenger - Arms
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Fire Regent Loading Screen
  • New Rare Belt: Fire Regent - Belt
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Neck: Fire Regent - Neck
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Arms: Fire Regent - Arms
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Fire Regent - Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Wintry Treasure 2021
  • New Rare Head: Cosmic Wanderer - Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Humanity's Last Breath: Void Music Pack
  • New Rare Armor: Fallen Rule - Armor
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Fallen Rule - Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Fallen Rule Loading Screen
  • New Rare Weapon: Barding of the Master's Pet - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Shoulder: Barding of the Master's Pet - Shoulder
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Tail: Barding of the Master's Pet - Tail
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Arms: Barding of the Master's Pet - Arms
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Belt: Barding of the Master's Pet - Belt
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Barding of the Master's Pet - Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Arms: Bogborne Arms
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Bogborne Head
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Legs: Bogborne Legs
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Shoulder: Bogborne Shoulder
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Back: Cosmic Wanderer - Back
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Shoulder: Cosmic Wanderer - Shoulder
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Arms: Cosmic Wanderer - Arms
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Cosmic Wanderer Loading Screen
  • New Rare Weapon: Eyes of the Rift - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Shoulder: Eyes of the Rift - Shoulder
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Eyes of the Rift - Off-Hand
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Mount: Eyes of the Rift - Mount
    • Contains 3 ambient particle effects
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Rare Head: Eyes of the Rift - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Not Marketable: 1
    • NOT TRADABLE
  • New Economy Item: Junktown Avenger
  • New Economy Item: Fallen Rule
  • New Economy Item: Barding of the Master's Pet
  • New Economy Item: Bogborne
  • New Economy Item: Cosmic Wanderer
  • New Economy Item: Eyes of the Rift
  • New Economy Item: Fire Regent
  • New Economy Item: recycling_december2021_shards_treasure

English Localization

  • DOTA_VoidPack_Music_Pack_Title: Void Music Pack
  • DOTA_VoidPack_Music_Pack_Text: A new heavy metal music pack composed by Humanity's Last Breath.
  • DOTA_Plus_Winter2021_Update_Title: Winter 2021 Season Update
  • DOTA_Plus_Winter2021_Update_Desc: A new season of quests, a limited-time Treasure, and more have been added to Dota Plus.
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2021_Name: Winter 2021
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2021_Quests: Winter 2021 Quests
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2021_Subtitle: The Winter 2021 Season will end March 1st, 2022.
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2021_TreasureDescription: Available exclusively until the end of the Winter 2021 season on March 1st, 2022.

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.