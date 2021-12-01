Dota Plus Update - Winter 2021 (ClientVersion 5103)

The days are short and the winds grow cold, but the action in the lanes never stops — meaning it's time for another seasonal Dota Plus update to help power through those blustery nights. Loaded with a new seasonal treasure, and refreshed Guild Quests and Rewards, this update also includes a new heavy metal music pack that will shred the winter blues away.

New Metal Music Pack

Composed by Humanity's Last Breath, the new Void music pack brings a brutal edge to the soundscape of battle. Available now in the store for $4.99.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Winter 2021 Seasonal Treasure is here, available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Spirit Breaker, Chaos Knight, Riki, Treant Protector, Arc Warden, Undying, and Lina. There's also a chance to unlock Bionic Birdie, a courier loaded with random prismatic and kinetic gems.

As always, today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to help haul in some extra shards for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season.

Joining today's update along with the changes above, the guild rewards for silver, gold, and platinum tier guilds have all been switched for the winter season.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - invoker_dry

Emoticon - luna_rage

Emoticon - manta

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Spirit Breaker Choo Choo

Spray - Lion Laugh

Spray - Undying RIP

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "Absolutely Perfect"

Chat Wheel - "Как же это сочно, ах!"

Chat Wheel - "漂~ 亮！"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Upcoming Battle Pass

As mentioned last week, we have one last pressing order of business before the end of the year — the Battle Pass, which will arrive in the next few weeks filled with holiday levels of hijinks and rewards.