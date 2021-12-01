Advanced Branch Patch 1.5.2

Anniversary Update
For our 1 Year Anniversary we have a treat planned for you! This patch is just the appetizer, and we might just have some sweet stuff coming up during Rawcember. Who knows? Stay tuned! 😉
New difficulty options
To open Per Aspera up for even more players, we have added a new, easier, difficulty level to both the campaign and the Sandbox mode.
We also took the liberty to rename all difficulty levels to better fit with the game's theme.
The new difficulty option is called Story for campaign mode, and Playground for sandbox mode. They are intended for players who want to experience the game without challenges.
Our old difficulty options have gotten glow-ups as well:
Easy is now called Simulation. Think of it as AMI's training grounds.
Normal is now called Realistic. This is the "real deal" as it so were.
Aspera remains unchanged, its translation still is "Hardships", and is meant as a challenge for highly skilled and veteran players.
Changes to Resource Scattering
We partially reworked how resource nodes are generated. The most significant change being that we now have a guaranteed number of each resource in every sector as opposed to the random-only distribution so far. This way, there should be less issues with players being left without any resources nearby.
We also added some additional resource clusters in several locations, such as volcanoes. These clusters will not show up in zoomed out views.
PATCH 1.5.2 IMPROVEMENTS
- Added Country Roads - Now Farms have special roads that won't deter flora growth
- [Balance] Updated the Resource Scattering to normalize all playthrough, guaranteeing an even distribution of resources per sector
- Added more Tutorial Popups
- Added and Updated several SFXs
- New Space Screen Widgets UI Update
- Added animation for Unlocking Sectors
- Added Mars Seasons lore to the Time Slider
- Added sector borders in placement and combat lens
- Improved performance for Sandstorm Hazzard
- Improved way decorations for roads
- Added terraforming Plan Menu sfx buttons
- Added Infinity Mines for Story/Playthrough modes
- Improved build size by removing unused assets
- UI pass for Research Popups
- Added sfx for "New Save" button under save menu while in pause
- Updated SFXs for Special Moments events
- Improved Swarm Rendering performance
PATCH 1.5.2 FIXES
- Fixed sector projects showing after sector being unlocked by story plot
- Fixed available projects count being wrong
- Fixed in-game Hover showing up during cutscenes
- Fixed issue with the size of the selection box of the Building Panel
- Fixed Special Sites not being interactable in Locked Sectors
- Added feedback when hovering locked sectors and not in placement
- Added condition to rule_temperature_minus_15 to be triggered only if terraforming stage 2 is not active.
- Adjusted Colony Asterion's first report to mention the Greenhouse in the KB
- Fixed issue that had the Worker Factory output at 0 in certain cases
- Fixed issue that had the Assault drones factory at 0 output in certain cases
- Fixed rival faction statuses not showing correctly
- Fixed issue with battery showing at 100% when was not the case
- Fixed issue that would unlock a knowledge more than once
- Fixed minor issue with sandstorm spawning
- Fixed minor UI issue with the COG Test
- Fix Combat Lens detecting mouse clicks when in Pause Menu
- Fix Swarm texture not having mipmaps
- Fixed several texts for Quests and issues with quest unlocking/resolution
- Added advanced landing site entry into the KB.
- Fixed null ref exception when first opening BIP on unbuilt or upgrading building, and then scrapping
- Fixed swarms moving in sync when created
- Fixed swarms not going to next building when destroying its target
- Fixed issue when Quitting the game wouldn't reset the music in Main Menu
- Fixed Quest Completed condition, it now will correctly report if a quest has been actively completed, rather than just checking the status of the tasks.
🎶 Country Roads, Take Me Home 🎵
Changed depots in auto-development branch