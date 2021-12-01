Advanced Branch Patch 1.5.2

For our 1 Year Anniversary we have a treat planned for you! This patch is just the appetizer, and we might just have some sweet stuff coming up during Rawcember. Who knows? Stay tuned! 😉

New difficulty options

To open Per Aspera up for even more players, we have added a new, easier, difficulty level to both the campaign and the Sandbox mode.

We also took the liberty to rename all difficulty levels to better fit with the game's theme.

The new difficulty option is called Story for campaign mode, and Playground for sandbox mode. They are intended for players who want to experience the game without challenges.

Our old difficulty options have gotten glow-ups as well:

Easy is now called Simulation. Think of it as AMI's training grounds.

Normal is now called Realistic. This is the "real deal" as it so were.

Aspera remains unchanged, its translation still is "Hardships", and is meant as a challenge for highly skilled and veteran players.

Changes to Resource Scattering

We partially reworked how resource nodes are generated. The most significant change being that we now have a guaranteed number of each resource in every sector as opposed to the random-only distribution so far. This way, there should be less issues with players being left without any resources nearby.

We also added some additional resource clusters in several locations, such as volcanoes. These clusters will not show up in zoomed out views.

PATCH 1.5.2 IMPROVEMENTS

Added Country Roads - Now Farms have special roads that won't deter flora growth

[Balance] Updated the Resource Scattering to normalize all playthrough, guaranteeing an even distribution of resources per sector

Updated the Resource Scattering to normalize all playthrough, guaranteeing an even distribution of resources per sector Added more Tutorial Popups

Added and Updated several SFXs

New Space Screen Widgets UI Update

Added animation for Unlocking Sectors

Added Mars Seasons lore to the Time Slider

Added sector borders in placement and combat lens

Improved performance for Sandstorm Hazzard

Improved way decorations for roads

Added terraforming Plan Menu sfx buttons

Added Infinity Mines for Story/Playthrough modes

Improved build size by removing unused assets

UI pass for Research Popups

Added sfx for "New Save" button under save menu while in pause

Updated SFXs for Special Moments events

Improved Swarm Rendering performance

PATCH 1.5.2 FIXES

Fixed sector projects showing after sector being unlocked by story plot

Fixed available projects count being wrong

Fixed in-game Hover showing up during cutscenes

Fixed issue with the size of the selection box of the Building Panel

Fixed Special Sites not being interactable in Locked Sectors

Added feedback when hovering locked sectors and not in placement

Added condition to rule_temperature_minus_15 to be triggered only if terraforming stage 2 is not active.

Adjusted Colony Asterion's first report to mention the Greenhouse in the KB

Fixed issue that had the Worker Factory output at 0 in certain cases

Fixed issue that had the Assault drones factory at 0 output in certain cases

Fixed rival faction statuses not showing correctly

Fixed issue with battery showing at 100% when was not the case

Fixed issue that would unlock a knowledge more than once

Fixed minor issue with sandstorm spawning

Fixed minor UI issue with the COG Test

Fix Combat Lens detecting mouse clicks when in Pause Menu

Fix Swarm texture not having mipmaps

Fixed several texts for Quests and issues with quest unlocking/resolution

Added advanced landing site entry into the KB.

Fixed null ref exception when first opening BIP on unbuilt or upgrading building, and then scrapping

Fixed swarms moving in sync when created

Fixed swarms not going to next building when destroying its target

Fixed issue when Quitting the game wouldn't reset the music in Main Menu

Fixed Quest Completed condition, it now will correctly report if a quest has been actively completed, rather than just checking the status of the tasks.

🎶 Country Roads, Take Me Home 🎵