Bug fixes and improvements

Good afternoon dear players!

This is what I've working on:

Bugfixes:

I solved some bugs with map transitions (thanks, Patrick!);

I fixed some sprite sheets as well;

You can use battery to recover Dimas;

Improvements:

New design for Maintenance Sheds;

If you are enjoying the experience so far, would you please review the game on the Steam Store page? This would help us gain more visibility and may accelerate the final production phase.

Regarding the Open-World

I am still working on the rest of the complexes on the island. I added 'electronic locks' at the buildings that are not ready yet. The idea is to open a new complex every month.

Stay alert.

