2.0 released!

What's new:

UI:

Completely new UI with themes support;

Support for game profiles: you can still use the hotkey or scale button - game profile will be applied automatically, or you can use the auto scale option to let the game window to be scaled automatically whenever it is activated (including window activation when the game starts);

Ability to choose preferred GPU (may be useful for laptops);

Option to run as administrator;

Option to start minimized at Windows startup;

Option to minimize to tray;

New settings storage;

Localizations for: French German Portuguese, Brazilian Russian Spanish Turkish



If you would like to translate the program into your own language, you can help me with this on Crowdin.

If your language is not listed please tell me to add it.

Core:

The latency has been improved. The "Low Latency" option has been removed as unnecessary;

LS will create a driver profile for itself on first launch to set "Prefer Maximum Performance" (NVIDIA only, relaunch required to apply profile);

FSR updated to 1.0.2 version, NIS updated with a fix;

Got rid of the old Windows API which was used for integer and nearest neighbor scaling. Now that uses modern way of capturing and scaling which paves the way for adding a large number of new scalers for pixel art graphics. The rendering options are now the same for all types of scaling.

What has been removed:

Shortcut support;

Alignment option;

Hide cursor option;

Multi-display option;

Anti-aliasing option;

Low latency option.

If you miss the previous version 1.6.0:

Steam > Library > Lossless Scaling > Properties > Betas > legacy1.6 - Lossless Scaling 1.6.0

To discuss the new version go here