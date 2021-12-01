December Qualifier Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Announcing the December Championship Qualifier! This tournament qualifies for March’s Spring Championship. It will take place the weekend of December 18-19. Remember - you must be a member of the Storybook Brawl Discord to participate. Here are the details:

Players

Anyone who reached Mythic rank (finishing with greater than 4,000 ranked points) in October or November is invited to play in the qualifier. If you plan to play and haven't already, please join the official Storybook Brawl Discord and use the !signup “your sbb game name” command in the #tournament-signup channel. You must have signed up in Discord by Sunday, December 12 in order to participate. The full list of qualified players can be found here.

Prizes

1st $1,000

2nd $600

3rd $300

4th $200

5th-8th $100

1st-8th Invite to Spring Championship

1st-16th Super Pan Bundle code

17th-32nd 700 Gem code

Format

Day One

Staggered flights at different times (Times listed below)

6 rounds of 8-player pods. Players may be given a deferred round that they will make up at the end of their flight (this system is used to avoid bot games).

Points awarded for placement in each pod: 1st: 10 2nd: 8 3rd: 7 4th: 6 5th: 4 6th: 3 7th: 2 8th: 1

After 6 rounds, all players who finish with 36 points or more enter Day 2, to be played on Sunday.

Day One Flight Times

Friday @ 4p PST / 12a UTC

Friday @ 7p PST / 3a UTC

Saturday @ 3a PST / 11a UTC

Saturday @ 6a PST / 2p UTC

Saturday @ 9a PST / 5p UTC

Saturday @ 12p PST / 8p UTC

Saturday @ 3p PST / 11p UTC

Day Two

Starts at 10am PST / 6p UTC.

Players points will reset at the start of Day 2

5 rounds of 8-player pods, following the same structure as Day 1., Ssome players may have a deferred round to insure limited bots.

After the 5 rounds plus the deferred round are complete, there will be a cut to the Top 8 players with the highest points on Day 2.

The top 8 will be a “race” format over several rounds. Once a player earns 10 points they become “live” to win the event. The top 8 will continue until one of these “live” players wins 1st place in a brawl.

Once that occurs, they are the winner of the event and the remaining players are sorted by points for standings.

Tiebreakers for points

Highest Finish, Second Highest Finish and so on.

Day 1 point total

Rank on November Ladder

Rules

Lobbies with bugs or issues at or before Hero select will be restarted.

Lobbies will play on from bugs or issues (internet disconnects etc.) after that point.

All rulings are the right of the tournament organizers.

Players must be able to stream their screen to discord in order to play on Day 2.

Streaming on twitch or other platforms is allowed for day one, but streaming with no delay is at your own risk.

Streaming on twitch or other platforms is allowed for day two, but must use the same 15 minute delay as coverage.

Players must then register for a Day 1 Flight time, and follow any associated tournament organizer instructions.

In order to participate in this event you must be registered on the official Storybook Brawl Discord. Players must use the !signup “your game name” command in #tournament-signups by Sunday, December 12 in order to be eligible to participate. The event will be run through the discord.

Coverage