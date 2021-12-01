Update notes for version 1.2.4

In Atlantic City, only allow one mission to increase favors with providers of imported booze at any given time
Split the mouseover for gambling features into two mouseovers, and added display for every modifiable value
Added gambling houses to potential cash pickup/dropoff locations in deliveries
Graphics: Added more variety and updated buildings along the boardwalks in Atlantic City
Graphics: Fixed character portrait generator to show new portraits for Atlantic City DLC
Bug fix: Canadian whiskey mission in Atlantic City sometimes failed to display a reward
Bug fix: Some supper clubs and large venues were falling out of the upgrade track in Cincinnati and Detroit
Bug fix: Putting on the Ritz achievement wasn't properly triggering on all variants of supper clubs.
Fixed various typos
Changed files in this update