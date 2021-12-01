 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 1 December 2021

Update notes for version 1.2.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Atlantic City, only allow one mission to increase favors with providers of imported booze at any given time

Split the mouseover for gambling features into two mouseovers, and added display for every modifiable value

Added gambling houses to potential cash pickup/dropoff locations in deliveries

Graphics: Added more variety and updated buildings along the boardwalks in Atlantic City

Graphics: Fixed character portrait generator to show new portraits for Atlantic City DLC

Bug fix: Canadian whiskey mission in Atlantic City sometimes failed to display a reward

Bug fix: Some supper clubs and large venues were falling out of the upgrade track in Cincinnati and Detroit

Bug fix: Putting on the Ritz achievement wasn't properly triggering on all variants of supper clubs.

Fixed various typos

