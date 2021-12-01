 Skip to content

Arboreal update for 1 December 2021

Arboreal Out Today!

Build 7811213

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What. A. Journey!

Finally you'll be able to play Arboreal in its full glory starting "now". If you enjoy it, share the love around and don't hesitate to leave a positive review.

Arboreal being an open-ended simulation, you can still encounter edge cases and occasional bugs. Contact me on the Community Page or on Discord if you need assistance, development will still be active at least to patch things up.

Thank you for sticking around and I sincerely hope you'll enjoy this experience!

Damien

PS: to celebrate, the free demo has also been updated with all the latest progress

