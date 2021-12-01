Hello guys!

Today we're bringing you the fourth update to Opus Castle, which has improvements from several game points that you guys have helped us with with the feedback.

In addition we worked in improvements for the gameplay and in the performance of the game.

Patch 1.0.4

Highlights

Option to turn Motion Blur on and off has been added to the Menu;

Fixed multiple option event captions in pt-br;

Removed the ability to walk with the character during the mirror cutscene;

Improvements

Changed the bread model to the salt pot;

Correction of the texture of the Chapter 2 gateway;

Corrected instruction text;

Fixes in the final cutscenes of Chapter 2;

Decreased opening angle of the door in room 2 of ch 2;

Correction of subtitles;

Removed option to interact with more than one object at the same time;

Correction in incense smoke;

If you have any problems with the game or find any bugs, let us know on the Steam forum!

Thanks everyone and have a great week!