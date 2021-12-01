Episode 1 puzzle change

After feedback from multiple users on some old puzzles of episode 1 a few of them were replaced by more logical ones.ːsteamhappyː

If you have not played episode 1 yet or you have finished episode 1 the changes should be applied on the next episode 1 start. If you are mid episode 1 the savegame should work, although there might be a change in the game experience, it still can be finished, (but I do recommend restarting Episode 1 after this update).

This update will not influence your progress in episode 2 or 3.