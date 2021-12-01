Beta 3.3.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is up Depthians!

Some more bug fixes from the tickets you good peeps have been sending in xD

You will see that your lighting has changed in-game. Unfortunately, you will have to pop back into your options and set these up to your liking. We are currently gathering info from people on Discord, but feel free to leave a comment in Reddit or Steam with a link to your lighting settings and a screenshot of a construct/s in morning/afternoon/evening/night. We are trying to find a common ground to set as a default setting.

Changelog

Changes

CRAM

Time after first impact fuse default time from 0.3s to 0.05s

Ducts

3x3, 5x5 and 7x7 ducts now have the cost as 10, 30 and 60 individual blocks of the same material

3x3, 5x5 and 7x7 ducts now have the same health and weight as 7, 18 and 30 individual blocks of the same material

Fixes

Bugs

BUGS-3479 Target prioritisation scores below 0 get divided by (1 + CURRENT_TARGET_BONUS), instead of multiplied by it

BUGS-3479 Fixed railgun magnets and decorations attached to mantlets flipping with some specific setups

BUGS-3502 Switching between solid/HE/flak/EMP bodies now immediately updates the mesh of the customizer

BUGS-3504 Sabot, supercavitation and disruptor modifiers all affect the base power for HE/flak, before scaling

BUGS-2931 Larger wheels can now set their spring force multiplier to larger values in order to better offset a collection of small wheels at the other end of the vehicle

BUGS-2443 Avatar now climbs ladder at a sensible speed. Ladders in a 1x1 space now work (rather than needing an extra free space behind the ladder). Moving through an open hatch at the top of the ladder now works (but requires a jump when at the top of the ladder).

BUGS-3492, BUGS-3418 Hide original mesh now also works for decorations on barrels, spinners, control surfaces. STL file writing now shows barrels/spinners/control surfaces properly.

BUGS-3298 Fixed an error where failures to write a log message to disk would create more requests to write those failure messages to disk

BUGS-3309, REQ-1817 Added a page select for managing uploaded workshop entries and viewing subscriptions. This means you can now see more than the first 50.

BUGS-3190 Fixed an issue where wheels could 'pop' below the ground and cease exerting suspension forces

BUGS-3473 Youtube audio fixed

Ducts