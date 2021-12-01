Beta 3.3.4

What is up Depthians!
Some more bug fixes from the tickets you good peeps have been sending in xD
You will see that your lighting has changed in-game. Unfortunately, you will have to pop back into your options and set these up to your liking. We are currently gathering info from people on Discord, but feel free to leave a comment in Reddit or Steam with a link to your lighting settings and a screenshot of a construct/s in morning/afternoon/evening/night. We are trying to find a common ground to set as a default setting.
Changelog
Changes
CRAM
- Time after first impact fuse default time from 0.3s to 0.05s
Ducts
- 3x3, 5x5 and 7x7 ducts now have the cost as 10, 30 and 60 individual blocks of the same material
- 3x3, 5x5 and 7x7 ducts now have the same health and weight as 7, 18 and 30 individual blocks of the same material
Fixes
Bugs
- BUGS-3479 Target prioritisation scores below 0 get divided by (1 + CURRENT_TARGET_BONUS), instead of multiplied by it
- BUGS-3479 Fixed railgun magnets and decorations attached to mantlets flipping with some specific setups
- BUGS-3502 Switching between solid/HE/flak/EMP bodies now immediately updates the mesh of the customizer
- BUGS-3504 Sabot, supercavitation and disruptor modifiers all affect the base power for HE/flak, before scaling
- BUGS-2931 Larger wheels can now set their spring force multiplier to larger values in order to better offset a collection of small wheels at the other end of the vehicle
- BUGS-2443 Avatar now climbs ladder at a sensible speed. Ladders in a 1x1 space now work (rather than needing an extra free space behind the ladder). Moving through an open hatch at the top of the ladder now works (but requires a jump when at the top of the ladder).
- BUGS-3492, BUGS-3418 Hide original mesh now also works for decorations on barrels, spinners, control surfaces. STL file writing now shows barrels/spinners/control surfaces properly.
- BUGS-3298 Fixed an error where failures to write a log message to disk would create more requests to write those failure messages to disk
- BUGS-3309, REQ-1817 Added a page select for managing uploaded workshop entries and viewing subscriptions. This means you can now see more than the first 50.
- BUGS-3190 Fixed an issue where wheels could 'pop' below the ground and cease exerting suspension forces
- BUGS-3473 Youtube audio fixed
Ducts
- Fixed 7x7 alloy and HA ducts only having ~60% the weight they should, compared both to smaller ducts and other 7x7s
Changed depots in private branch