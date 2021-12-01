Energized Update Now On Test Build Branch

Howdy Folks!

The Energized update is now ready for the final round of testing on the Test Build branch. A huge thanks for all of the feedback and bug reports from the experimental branch.

Update 31 :: Energized Test Build Info

https://steamcommunity.com/app/704510/discussions/3/3199241242401096988/

About Test Build Branch

The optional Test Build branch is for testing the latest features before they go live to everyone. As it is a testing version there can be more bugs/issues than in the normal version. If using the Test Build branch, please report any issues you encounter or any feedback on new game play mechanics. Your feedback and/or reports will help to ensure the final version is the best it can be.