Hello and greetings!
It's time for another small update. As you may guess from the above title, Andalia now has its own Steam achievements, 27 in total!
These achievements are a first step towards actually recording some of your personal progress in Andalia.
Apart from that, this patch includes a small bug fix for activated obelisks that previously were not correctly stored in savegames. Therefore it might be that the Explorer - achievement will not correctly unlock in games loaded from pre-patch saves. Though, with new savegames this should not be an issue anymore.
I hope you'll find this addition to be interesting.
See you next time
Changed files in this update