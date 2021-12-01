 Skip to content

Andalia update for 1 December 2021

Achievements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and greetings!

It's time for another small update. As you may guess from the above title, Andalia now has its own Steam achievements, 27 in total!

These achievements are a first step towards actually recording some of your personal progress in Andalia.

Apart from that, this patch includes a small bug fix for activated obelisks that previously were not correctly stored in savegames. Therefore it might be that the Explorer - achievement will not correctly unlock in games loaded from pre-patch saves. Though, with new savegames this should not be an issue anymore.

I hope you'll find this addition to be interesting.

See you next time

Changed files in this update

