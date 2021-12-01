The Winners of the Zombie Adventure Competition!

Hello Humans,

After playing all the Adventure levels we have prizes to give for all the Winners!

Competition Award Winners

Best use of Stealth - The Search for David by ThistleG

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2660432510

You have no weapons in this level so if you want to save David then you've got to get good at sneaking. There's even a Stealth based boss fight at the end!

Best Use of Animation - Abandoned Sector by The Player Unknown and Aatkins

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2662671164

The cutscenes in this are great, quickly introducing us to four funny characters trying to survive a Zombie apocalypse!

Best Decoration - Supply Run by Dungaree

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2641863170

This Zombie Apocalypse looks great with all the nicely decorated buildings and areas. We really liked the way each the beginning of each level used the glowing text to describe it.

Most Epic Fight - Industrial Inspection by Auditor of the AAIC

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2639517912

This is a huge level (so be careful if your computer isn't that good) but it has a lot of very cool fights. My favourites are the ones with the anti-zombie lasers that you can trick them to run into!

Scariest Level - Once in a World of Nightmares by AROGOK

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2665299650

Creepy smiles, a floating ghost head, and plenty of jump scares if you take the wrong route!

Community Vote Award - Crash on Planet Hivez by HyperMedic

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2645880475

Seems like you're all Halo fans! This is a really fun and short level where you have to reach your space ship, killing or avoiding Zombies to free your friends!

Congratulations to everyone who sent in their levels. If you are a winner, please contact Josh#9271 on Discord for your rewards or via email josh@doborog.com

As well as getting an emote and a free voxel art course we will feature the winning levels on the front of the Browse Workshop menu in-game!



Make sure you play all the levels that were entered into the competition too because the creativity in these was mindblowing and you should all be really proud of your levels! Play them here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2663001530

As well as the new Workshop level featuring, we are also releasing a new update today with bug fixes and a restart button for Adventure mode!