Update 0.4: Crafting, Smelting and lots of new Items

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks,

The crafting update for the new version is now available! It introduces loads of new items and objects, a new crafting functionality, iron ore and the ability to smelt it, as well as many bugfixes and other changes!

Crafting: It works a bit different compared to the Java version: You no longer have to access a workbench to see the crafting recipes, instead you can access all recipes at any time. If you want to craft an item, the particular workbench just needs to be in your proximity. To keep the crafting menu structured, there are various categories and sub-categories. There is also a search bar which allows you to search for a particular recipe.

Please note that many recipes - or more precisely, the required ingredients - are still placeholders: The reason behind this is that many basic crafting resources are still missing. We will update the crafting recipes in the future.

Please also keep in mind that you can currently access all recipes. In a future update we want to add additional requirements for crafting modern and advanced items (which will then be unlocked the further you progress).

Ore smelting: We've introduced iron ore and a primitive smelting furnace for now. Smelting mostly works like in the Java version: You place ores in the furnace, fuel the furnace then wait until the ore is smelted. However, the new version introduces a few changes to make your life easier: To place ores quickly, you can keep your mouse button pressed while moving your mouse over the individual slots. Once the ores are smelted, there is a radial menu available to take all ingots at once from the furnace.

There is also another detail when smelting ores: Ores now begin to glow before they turn into ingots. And while ingots are still hot (i.e. glowing), they cannot be taken from furnaces. This is a preparation for another feature we want to introduce in a future update.

By the way: You can now adjust the time it takes to smelt ores. Of course this works in both singleplayer and multiplayer.

Items: In order to make sure that the crafting menu isn't too empty, this update introduces a bunch of new items. We've migrated many tools from the Java version to the new version - and created new textures with much higher detail for them from scratch. This covers the axes, sledgehammers, rakes, hoes, scythe and sickle. We've also added a new steel scythe and steel sickle (these tools weren't available in the Java version before). These tools (except the hoes) are fully functional.

We've also added new flashlights, a penlight, a canteen and waterskin, some medical items (bandage, splint and medkit), compasses and other items. One special item we've added is a spear: It serves both a melee weapon, but can also be thrown.

Objects: There are also new objects available, including tents, a new workbench, anvil and various other objects. In addition to that, there are now also a few lamps available. One special features regarding lamps is that you can change the light color (we've added a new color picker for that) and brightness.

Luminous blocks are now also fully functional: Just like any construction element, they are fully resizable. Use them for neon signs, as LED strip lights etc. Like regular lamps, you can change their color, brightness and turn them on or off (just hold your interaction key while looking at them). Once electricity is implemented, it will give you full control over these elements.

Building: This update introduces a new "undo" command, which is quite handy. Use it to revert the last destructive actions. By default, it tracks the most recent 50 actions.

This update also fixes several bugs (especially regarding permissions in multiplayer) and introduces some useful changes. For instance, doors can be blocked by construction elements. In addition to that, the paint roller works much faster now (there is now also a new paint brush, which now behaves like the paint roller previously did). Please find the full changelog attached.

Stay tuned for the next update, which will introduce blueprints. Many parts of that update are already implemented, so it will take a lot less time until it's ready. After the next update, we will focus on finalizing the world generation.

Changelog 2021-01-12 (0.4):