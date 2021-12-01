Minesweeper Extreme: 100 - Huge improvements for viewers

Hello!

It may not look like much, but todays update seriously improves Minesweeper Extreme: 100, and it's been something on my mind for a long time.

The problem:

It takes forever to get things done as a viewer in Minesweeper Extreme: 100. You know it, I know it, the American people know it, Bob Dole knows it. Typing "up" "left" "down" "dig" "up" one at a time, over and over again, is great if you like a slow, surgical precision game. But this is minesweeper where bombs are going off and people are dying. We have no time for that.

The solution:

Battleship-style controls, where you type in a single letter-number combination on the grid, and your character just goes there and starts digging, not only makes the game far easier to get into and play, but it also goes waaaay faster. You no longer have to type 12 commands to cover the length of the map. Now you can pick the space you want to dig at, and it just works. I'm sad it took me 2 years to get here.

Anyways, here are the small list of changes in version 0.45:

Minesweeper Extreme: 100 now lets viewers control their character with Battleship-style commands

Behind-the-scenes work being done to deal with language support and twitch connection at the beginning

Let me know if you've got any feedback or features you'd like to see, and until next time, I wish you all the best!

-Jaime