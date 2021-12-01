Patch 1.0.1

- CHANGE: Ascending a specialization now also rewards you with 1 Perk Point to ensure you have enough points to purchase your new perk.
- CHANGE: Reduced Loid's health during the main storyline.
- CHANGE: Tartarith is now immune to debuffs during his storyline battle.
- CHANGE: Optimizations to improve game performance.
- FIX: One of the Nether Realms still reset after each battle.
- FIX: "Sobered Up" trait didn't work.
- FIX: "Infestation" trait didn't always work.
- FIX: "Spiral Ward" and "Long Live" traits didn't calculate damage reduction correctly. In addition, their descriptions were missing the 90% damage reduction cap associated with similar effects.
- FIX: Several traits that activate when the creature with that trait dies didn't work.
- FIX: "Pedigree Safeguard" trait didn't work.
- FIX: Various minor typos and sprite fixes.
- FIX: "Hog Wild" trait didn't work.
- FIX: Erebyss' god fight trait caused creatures to be killed on her first turn instead of every other turn.
- FIX: Crash related to the "Pull the Strings" trait under certain conditions.
- FIX: "Hymn of Brawn" trait could prevent the Timeline from progressing.
- FIX: Some "Empowering" achievements had the wrong requirements.
- FIX: "Glucose" trait sometimes didn't work.
- FIX: Shallan's god battle trait didn't work correctly.
Spell Adjustments:
Mutilate: reworked. Now damage is based on the caster's Health instead of that of the target.
Trait Adjustments:
Appreciation For Ancestry: Increased damage bonus from 50% to 75%.
Barbearian: Now also increases the creature's Defense by 35%.
Blood Thirst: Increased number of Dire Wolf stacks from 3 to 5.
Bravely Inspired: No longer reduces health to 1. Now also boosts your creatures' Health. Decreased stats gained from 35% to 25%.
Cantripology: reworked. After this creature attacks, it casts its top-most, Unsealed Spell Gem. Then, that Spell Gem is Sealed.
Counter Slash: reworked. After this creature is attacked, it deals damage to the enemy equal to 50% of this creature's Attack.
Cull the Weak: reworked. After an enemy is killed, your Uralos creatures gain 15% stats.
Darkbloom: Now base stats are 20, plus 5 for each spell gem. Maximum is now 8 gems.
Dead Butterflies: No longer causes the creature to skip its turn. Now causes the creature to take 75% more damage and deal 50% less damage.
Double Vision: Increased chance from 30% to 40%.
Eldritch Creation: Increased number of Spell Gems gained from 1 to 2.
Escalation: Now only activates from Uralos creatures. No longer increases attack. Increased Intelligence gained from 20% to 35%.
Formation: No longer increases attack. Increased Defense gained from 20% to 25%.
Grovel and Beg: increased health activation threshold from 35% to 50%.
Hunger for Blood: reworked. After your Uralos creatures attack, your Uralos creatures gain 10% Attack.
Improbable Catapult: Now activates at the start of the creature's turn instead of at the start of battle, and this trait can only activate once per side.
Lost In Forever: No longer prevents attacking/casting. Now causes the creature to have 50% lower stats other than Health.
Mind Reave: reworked. After an enemy casts a spell, this creature deals damage to it equal to 35% of this creature's Intelligence.
Outgrow: No longer prevents attacking/casting. Now causes the creature to have 50% lower stats other than Health.
Puff Up: Increased stats gained from 25% to 30%.
Reactive Heads: Decreased chance to activate from 20% to 15%.
Rollout: Damage nerf is now 0 to 50%.
Red In Tooth And Claw: Increased chance from 35% to 50%.
Shared Consciousness: Increased chance from 25% to 35%.
Triple Suns: Reduced damage taken by these effects from 100% to 90%.
True North: Reduced stat reduction from 90% to 50%.
Undead Legion: Increased number of Zombie stacks from 3 to 5.
War Dance: reworked. After your Uralos creatures Defend or Provoke, your Uralos creatures gain 20% Speed.
