FICS*MAS Update Fixes v0.5.1.4

Here’s a small patch with some more bug fixes and some FICS*MAS related fixes, hope they help!

PS: Early Access and Experimental have temporarily been brought back to parity again, but we will continue releasing Experimental patches to test new changes or features in the future that are too unstable for Early Access, so if you don’t want to worry about unexpected issues you should switch to the Early Access (default) version.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where Trains docked at a Train Station could reserve Path Signals when Saving and Loading

Fixed a case where Trains approaching Train Stations with a Path Signal right after the station would reserve the same Path Signal over and over

Fixed holograms having the proper position for Client but the wrong one for Host/Server in some situations

Fixed M.A.M. research tree “FICS*MAS Holiday Event” not unlocking in some scenarios

Fixed game breaking typo on the FICS*MAS Calendar UI

QUALITY OF LIFE

Added a launch option that Disables FICS*MAS and any other Seasonal Events

-DisableSeasonalEvents

(This does the same thing as ticking “Disable Seasonal Events” in the main menu or “FG.DisableSeasonalEvents 1” in console)

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.

If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.