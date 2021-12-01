Battles 2 Update 1.0.2 is now live!

First of all, thanks to all of you who have downloaded and played Battles 2 so far! We're so excited to finally share this game with you all and make it more awesomer! We also appreciate all of the feedback you've provided regarding tower XP. So much so that it has encouraged us to make some changes early on. When we did our internal tests, the XP grind didn't feel too extreme to us, but as is often the case with new games, some things just don't become as clear as when they're out in the wild. With that said, here are some changes we're making in the next patch to hopefully help with this:

Balance Changes

Increased Tower XP and Hero Points earned from all games

Further increased Tower XP and Hero Points earned from losses and draws

All towers now start with 222 upgrades unlocked (XP spent on these upgrades will be refunded)

Increased Monkey Money, Hero Points and Tower XP given from Battle Chests

Increased duration and drop chance of Reward Multipliers from chests.

Increased Battle Point costs to open Battle Chests

Alchemist - Unstable concoction explosions do more damage if the MOAB affected was fortified.

Bug fixes