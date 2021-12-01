Battles 2 Update 1.0.2 is now live!

First of all, thanks to all of you who have downloaded and played Battles 2 so far! We're so excited to finally share this game with you all and make it more awesomer! We also appreciate all of the feedback you've provided regarding tower XP. So much so that it has encouraged us to make some changes early on. When we did our internal tests, the XP grind didn't feel too extreme to us, but as is often the case with new games, some things just don't become as clear as when they're out in the wild. With that said, here are some changes we're making in the next patch to hopefully help with this:
Balance Changes
- Increased Tower XP and Hero Points earned from all games
- Further increased Tower XP and Hero Points earned from losses and draws
- All towers now start with 222 upgrades unlocked (XP spent on these upgrades will be refunded)
- Increased Monkey Money, Hero Points and Tower XP given from Battle Chests
- Increased duration and drop chance of Reward Multipliers from chests.
- Increased Battle Point costs to open Battle Chests
- Alchemist - Unstable concoction explosions do more damage if the MOAB affected was fortified.
Bug fixes
- Fixed Monkey Engineer Ultra-boost ability not applying
- Fixed tower mastery notification icon display issue
- Fixed empty and “unknown” emote slots in game
- Fixed Post game screen showing increasing trophies from Hall of Masters games
- Fixed occasional display issue for Necromancer’s reanimated bloons
- Fixed Sudden Death starting early in certain circumstances.
- Fixed crash from pressing the unlock upgrade button too rapidly during the tutorial
- Fixed text emotes not fitting in the speech bubble in non-english languages
- Fixed “Set Target” button on Mortar & Dartling display issue in non-english languages
- Fixed incorrect description on xx2 Dartling Gunner
- Fixed Monkey Ace increasing the pierce of it’s Spectre bombs with a 1xx upgrade instead of an x1x upgrade.
- Fixed crash upgrading a 5xx Super monkey with military sacrifices
- Fixed issue using “Set Target” on towers like Dartling and Mortar in conjunction with auto spawning towers like the Engineer’s Sentries or Obyn’s totems.
- Fixed occasional crash when placing Snipers and Ninja Monkeys
- Fixed incorrect description on x3x Ninja Monkey
- Fixed xx1 Super Monkey incorrectly slowing BADs
- Fixed Tower Mastery and Hero Rewards screens not refreshing after a purchase
- Fixed display issue when purchasing tower upgrades in game
- Fixed games ending when one player did not have 0 lives
- Fixed x4x Wizard’s phoenix flying the wrong direction for a moment when spawned
- Fixed issue where VIP status was not applied correctly after purchasing the starter pack.
- Fixed issue where ads not loading could block gameplay
Changed files in this update