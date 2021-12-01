The Cyber Event

First of all, I would like to announce to you that we have a new beautiful skin which matches the Cyber Monday spirit. The character is Nina!
Now let's get to the event!
Here is a little event for the Cyber Monday spirit. It will enable you to enjoy the game on another level by unlocking some cool stuff temporarily.
Unlocked Stuff:
- Skin: Jarl
- Skin: Ken
- Skin: Nina (New Char)
- Weapon: Bow
- Weapon: Hammer
- Weapon: Melee
- Additional XP BOOST
I had to reschedule the major update as I did not want to present everything in a cluster. For now, it is better to focus on the event solely. I really do not want to undermine this upcoming major update and I want to focus on it solely. Handing out everything at the same time causes a lot of disturbance in the force ːsteammockingː.
The upcoming major update is scheduled to go live in early January.
Cheers people!
Changed files in this update