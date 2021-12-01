3rd King of the Hill Season Results | Healers reworked!

It's time to wrap up the third King of the Hill Season!

SEASON 3 WINNERS:

🥇 아이언클래드

🥈 AwesomeFool

🥉 Дранiк

Congratulations! All three will receive Despotism 3k and Despot’s Game OST Steam keys. To claim your prizes, please contact Antishyr via Steam.

There are 4 leagues in the new Forth Season. It ends on December 21st at 9 am PT / 18:00 CET!

We're working on a big update which will be released at the beginning of the next Fifth King of the Hill Season just before Christmas. However for this update that has just been released, we made a couple of minor but nevertheless important changes.

Changes to mechanics

⬆ Healers now have a ranged attack . It doesn't have a very big radius though;

now have a . It doesn't have a very big radius though; The Healers' class ability has been reworked: now excess healing from it is automatically applied to the most wounded team member . E.g.: if a healer provides 50 points of healing but their target's health bar is only 10 points away from being full, 40 points are being transferred to a human with the least HP regardless of how far they are from the healer;

These changes are aimed at improving the Healers class. However, healers' mana will still deplete and they will continue to choose the nearest wounded ally as their patient. Stop asking us to make our pink little dummies smarter! The brain of a puny human is too small for any types of sophisticated behavior;

⬆ We have added a medal that is awarded if you beat the game on the "HARD" difficulty chip. No, it's not an achievement, it's a medal. Which is shown next to your puny nickname in King of the Hill. Permanently;

No, it's not an achievement, it's a medal. Which is shown next to your puny nickname in King of the Hill. Permanently; A smaaaaal-ass fix. Just a tiny one. The Throwers' class ability wasn't receiving the bonuses from ability damage upgrades and the "Energy Vampirism" mutation. Or rather, Throwers were receiving those bonuses but depending on the enemy's level of these mutations. Yes, we totally overlooked that one. But you did too! Anyway, it's fixed now. Let's see how it affects the balance.

Balance changes

Hunger/Starvation negative effects have been increased: 30%/60% → 40%/70%;

Added passive magic resistance to several post-level 4 enemies: from 30% to 50%;

Decreased Foongus damage: 360 → 298; Increased Big Slime damage: 299 → 349;

Decreased damage that pre-level 5 enemies' deal by 20%;

Increased damage that Rare, Mythical and Legendary Tanks items deal by 30%;

Increased token room rewards in the Easy mode, decreased them in the Hard mode;

Nerfed the "Energy Vampirism" mutation: 25/60/100% for 50/90/200 tokens → 10/30/50% for 40/90/200 tokens;

Magic damage bonus costs more: the 2nd and 3rd levels are now 30/35 tokens respectively instead of 25/30.

