Hey,

Quick mid-week hotfix. There was an issue in Arcade mode where the on-screen stars wouldn't reset after the playlists restarts on losing all lives. This was not a game breaking issue, just a visual UI bug which is now fixed.

Also added German localization in this update.

Hope everyone is enjoying the game! If there's anything you need help with or just want to come hang out, we're on Discord!

Cheers