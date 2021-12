Share · View all patches · Build 7809372 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The moment you have all been waiting for! Century: Age of Ashes will open its doors at 7AM PST / 10AM EST / 4PM CET

Join us on Discord : https://www.discord.gg/century

If you encounter any issues after the launch, you can report them on the channel #bug-report

See you in the sky, Dragoneers!