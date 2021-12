Share · View all patches · Build 7809311 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 14:46:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

Between the 1st and 14th of December the 'Jingle Jam 2021' will take place this year and Empyrion Galactic Survival is part of it!

Jingle Jam is a Twitch charity event where you can donate. If you donate more than the minimum amount, you will receive a game pack worth $800!

The event starts at 5pm GMT on https://www.twitch.tv/yogscast

We hope you have fun!

Taelyn

Community Manager

Eleon Game Studios