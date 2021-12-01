 Skip to content

TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 1 December 2021

Another step forward - more improvements

Added pictures to some of the clues to help focus the player.

Increased the glint range for the crowbar

Fixed some spelling errors.

Added a big red sign to help some players see the power box.

Modified some of the posters to be more obvious.

Added some clean up for puzzles that have been complete, so messy things disappear.

Clothing attaches easier.

Movement style now saves, when game saves.

L3 is averaging 2 hours instead of 2.5, now.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun

