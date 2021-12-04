Avoidvania - English is available !

Hi everyone!

News on Avoidvania with an update on the game content:

The English version is available, it is possible to change the language of the game from the option menu.

Following your numerous feedbacks we took the opportunity of this update to add many adjustments to improve and refine the game experience. On the menu, better interactions with the interface, various bug fixes, adjustments on some levels etc.

We hope you will like this improved version of the game and once again, if you have any feedback on the game, we will meet on Discord to exchange on the game :)