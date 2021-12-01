Update #65

A big optimization update.

Technical:

The transition to a new version of the game engine, in connection with which almost all game locations have been redesigned

(* except Ukraine, the Caspian Sea and Scotland).

The vegetation was fully optimized at the locations, in some places the terrain and terrain changes for a stable increase in fps in the game

The textures of the ground, if possible, have been replaced with better ones

Quality settings - due to increased performance, the maximum settings for shadow range, detail distance and grass rendering distance have been increased. If you have a powerful computer, you can increase them, or leave them the same (about half of the setup slider)

Boat stations are installed at all locations (where the choice of a boat was supposed to be at all)

New materials have been applied at all locations to display "getting wet" during rain

Dynamic fog changes, now it is more creeping over the water

Changing the lighting mechanism, in connection with which the "dynamic light" setting is removed as unnecessary. Now all the lighting in the game is dynamic. The problem of performance degradation in the morning and evening has been solved. Also, the quality of morning and evening lighting has been improved

locations Ukraine, Scotland and the Caspian Sea will be redesigned a little later. At the moment, rendering of small details (grass, stones, branches) is disabled at these locations

Functional:

VIP cards are no longer folded automatically upon receipt. For example, there were 5, you got 2 more, there will be a stack of 5 and a stack of 2 cards in the inventory.

Bites on the float - made more dynamic and realistic. Several presets of biting behavior have been created, which is tied to the type of fish

Improved the behavior of the float on the wave.

Fixed a bug with float shake

Improved the mechanic of fishing on stickrods

Decorative:

Fixed the mullet-loban model

Fixed textures of some floats

The physics of the behavior of the fishing line has been redesigned, now it is more productive and looks better