 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Succubus Research Diary update for 1 December 2021

Version 1.2.0: Serena's Services

Share · View all patches · Build 7808372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second content update is here! Serena's Services expands the story in a new direction as well as introduces a new character, Jenny, to the game.

What does Serena do to make the big bucks and what does it have to do with Jenny? It's time to find out!

New and shiny things:

  • New character, background, and event art
  • New 5000 word story about Serena's business with Jenny
  • New achievements

How to access the new content?

You will find "Serena's Services" in the main menu of the game. If you have already reached Ending 1, you can access the new content right away. If not... well, you know what to do. :) [spoiler]Or not do. :([/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Succubus Research Diary Content Depot 1495001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.