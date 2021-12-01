Version 1.2.0: Serena's Services

The second content update is here! Serena's Services expands the story in a new direction as well as introduces a new character, Jenny, to the game.

What does Serena do to make the big bucks and what does it have to do with Jenny? It's time to find out!

New and shiny things:

New character, background, and event art

New 5000 word story about Serena's business with Jenny

New achievements

How to access the new content?

You will find "Serena's Services" in the main menu of the game. If you have already reached Ending 1, you can access the new content right away. If not... well, you know what to do. :) [spoiler]Or not do. :([/spoiler]