The Crew 2 update for 1 December 2021

This Week In TC2 - November 30

The Crew 2 update for 1 December 2021

This Week In TC2 - November 30

Gearheads,

November may be coming to an end but it's only the beginning of a new week full of fresh content in The Crew® 2. Let's dive into it right away!

LIVE SUMMIT – CABOOM (DECEMBER 1 – DECEMBER 8)

This week, immerse yourself in a whole new “comics” experience. Prove your driver versatility and try to unlock the amazing HuP ONE Marco's Cab!

PLATINUM: HuP ONE Marco's Cab

GOLD: GROOVY SMOKE

SILVER: LEGENDARY SR PERF PARTS (FAME, BUMPER & RICH)

BRONZE: 200K FOLLOWERS

You can find all the details on The Crew Hub

The Far & Beyond store is awaiting new customers, and this week's LIVE Summit Bundle has four vehicles available at a discounted price. Great for helping you get started on the leaderboards:

  • Ford CROWN VICTORIA Marco's Cab (2008) - Street Race
  • Cadillac COUPE DEVILLE (1949) - Street Race
  • Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (2020) - Street Race
  • Porsche 935 2.0 Coupé "Baby" (1977) - Street Race

VEHICLES & VANITY BUNDLES

This week, it’s all about being compact and lightweight. Our Compact Cab Bundle and our Green Snake bundles are both coming with a selection of vanities! Available in the Far & Beyond store until December 7th.

Compact Cab Bundle

  • MINI COOPER S 2010 – Street Race
  • Low Poly Red Smoke
  • Orange Yohmoy Tire
  • Orange Underglow
  • Red Taxi Rooftop

Green Snake Bundle

  • Mazda MX-5 MIATA NA (1989) – Street Race
  • Green Wings Underglow
  • Cartoon Jingle Horn
  • Outer Green Tire
  • Low Poly Green Smoke

BASIC BUNDLES

Lamborghini Addict 05

  • Lamborghini VENENO Interception Unit (2013) - Hypercar
  • Lamborghini VENENO (2013) - Hypercar
  • Street Xpert 17

BMW M4 (2014) – Street Race

  • Koenigsegg Agera R (2012) - Drift
  • Lamborghini MURCIÉLAGO LP640 (2006) - Drift

COMMUNITY ROUNDUP



Photo by: @LV_LALO702 (Twitter)



Photo by: u/Odyssey_Foxy (Reddit)



Photo by: AdvanYT (Discord)

