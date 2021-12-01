This Week In TC2 - November 30

Gearheads,
November may be coming to an end but it's only the beginning of a new week full of fresh content in The Crew® 2. Let's dive into it right away!
LIVE SUMMIT – CABOOM (DECEMBER 1 – DECEMBER 8)
This week, immerse yourself in a whole new “comics” experience. Prove your driver versatility and try to unlock the amazing HuP ONE Marco's Cab!
PLATINUM: HuP ONE Marco's Cab
GOLD: GROOVY SMOKE
SILVER: LEGENDARY SR PERF PARTS (FAME, BUMPER & RICH)
BRONZE: 200K FOLLOWERS
You can find all the details on The Crew Hub
The Far & Beyond store is awaiting new customers, and this week's LIVE Summit Bundle has four vehicles available at a discounted price. Great for helping you get started on the leaderboards:
- Ford CROWN VICTORIA Marco's Cab (2008) - Street Race
- Cadillac COUPE DEVILLE (1949) - Street Race
- Porsche 911 Carrera 4S (2020) - Street Race
- Porsche 935 2.0 Coupé "Baby" (1977) - Street Race
VEHICLES & VANITY BUNDLES
This week, it’s all about being compact and lightweight. Our Compact Cab Bundle and our Green Snake bundles are both coming with a selection of vanities! Available in the Far & Beyond store until December 7th.
Compact Cab Bundle
- MINI COOPER S 2010 – Street Race
- Low Poly Red Smoke
- Orange Yohmoy Tire
- Orange Underglow
- Red Taxi Rooftop
Green Snake Bundle
- Mazda MX-5 MIATA NA (1989) – Street Race
- Green Wings Underglow
- Cartoon Jingle Horn
- Outer Green Tire
- Low Poly Green Smoke
BASIC BUNDLES
Lamborghini Addict 05
- Lamborghini VENENO Interception Unit (2013) - Hypercar
- Lamborghini VENENO (2013) - Hypercar
- Street Xpert 17
BMW M4 (2014) – Street Race
- Koenigsegg Agera R (2012) - Drift
- Lamborghini MURCIÉLAGO LP640 (2006) - Drift
COMMUNITY ROUNDUP
Photo by: @LV_LALO702 (Twitter)
Photo by: u/Odyssey_Foxy (Reddit)
Photo by: AdvanYT (Discord)
Changed depots in patchtu12 branch