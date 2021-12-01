SEASON 02 AND BEYOND

Hello Miners,

2021 is soon coming to an end and we promised you an updated roadmap, so let’s get started!

First, we will have our yearly celebration of Yuletide on the SpaceRig. It will deliver the usual festivities, including an assignment which will reward you with some new hats! The event starts on December 14 and we will post more details at that time.

In January 2022, we will finally launch Deep Rock Galactic for PlayStation - both PS4 & PS5! This will be the latest version of the game, including all the Season 01 features and the Performance Pass. So make sure to poke your friends and tell them there are no more excuses for not hitting the mines! Be aware, the console launch will not include cross-play between Playstation and Steam. We are still looking into solutions on how to implement this, but at this point we won't make any promises - we are only a small team, after all.

In the last weekend of February 2022, we plan to once again celebrate the years gone by since Deep Rock Galactic launched into Early Access in 2018, February 28th. This will probably involve our usual live-streaming from the Ghost Ship office and festivities on the Space Rig - and most likely a funny hat! More on this when we get closer to the date.

We expect Season 02 to go live sometime between March and April 2022 - first on Steam, and then a few weeks later for both Xbox and Playstation. Season 01 exceeded all our expectations and catapulted the player numbers into space. But it was also a very big update, taking almost 7 months to produce and prepare. Season 02 will be a bit less ambitious and will come out faster. Not to say, that won’t still be an impressive update with all the bells and whistles, of course!

So, what’s coming? As always, we cannot reveal a full feature set just yet, but we can confirm at least two at this time:

Firstly, 4 new Secondary Weapons are coming, one for each Class! We’re already hard at work on them, and can’t wait to start showing teasers like we did for the new Primary Weapons introduced with Season 01. The new set of Secondary Weapons will come with the full usual package of Mods, Overclocks, Assignments, and unlockable Weapon Frames for all the existing Weapon Frame sets.

Secondly, Season 02 will of course also come with a brand new Performance Pass for you to toy with, and new Season Events that tie into it. The Performance Pass will obviously remain free, and will continue where the first one left off - as in, giving you a ton of new cosmetics to earn and unlock.

You won’t lose out on Cosmetics you don’t unlock during Season 01. We are still discussing options for the best way to integrate those back into the game, and will have more to say about that soon. Be advised, though - we’ve seen several posts bring up the option of keeping the Season 01 Performance Pass as an opt-in, but that solution brings a whole bunch of design problems we’re not keen to take on. That means it is unlikely we will go down that route.

On top of these new features and content, we will also deliver a new cosmetic DLC pack themed along with Season 02. What will it be? We ain’t saying yet - the theme for Season 02 will not be disclosed until we get much closer to release.

As for Season 03, here’s what we can say at this moment: Right now it looks like it will arrive in Q3 2022. And that fits fine with our current plan of 4-6 month gaps between new Seasons. And once again, it will come with a new theme, new events, a new Performance Pass, and the usual slew of new additions and improvements.

And on a final note: Sometime in 2022, sooner rather than later, we will launch a Kickstarter campaign for Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game. We can’t wait to show this off in more detail - in our own ever-so-humble opinion, the board game has turned out ːredbeardːSUPER FRIGGIN COOLːredbeardː

With love

Ghost Ship Games