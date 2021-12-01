Unsouled Early Access Patch Note #1



Hi everyone,

Ever since Early Access began on the 17th, we have received a lot of bug reports and improvement ideas. We’d like to say thank you, and will be reviewing each and every piece of feedback.

Among the feedback received, we have identified urgent issues that need to be prioritized for improvement and have applied fixes where possible.

Please find the details of today’s update below.

1. Difficulty adjustment

A key trait of Unsouled is the sense of challenge and reward that comes from its hard difficulty. However, we have adjusted the balance of Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal so that each difficulty is more distinct due to it being overly difficult.

Increased the amount of Red Souls acquired in Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal difficulty

Added dash immunity time to Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal difficulty

Increased Attack and reduced damage when hit in Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal difficulty

Added Rookie Mode (on/off) to Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal difficulty

2. Increased soul absorption speed when not in combat

It is possible to absorb souls during combat tactically, and it is directly related to boss difficulty. But, we have decided to adjust this due to feedback that the overall rhythm of the game is interrupted if souls are absorbed at the same speed even when out of combat.



3. Improved boss combat convenience

Boss fights are the core of Unsouled’s combat. Yet, sometimes it will be difficult to clear no matter how hard you try. Sometimes you may even need to start over to complete the Challenges! A restart feature that allows players to return to the very beginning of the Act and obtain souls for upgrade before facing the boss again was added. In addition, a quick restart feature that returns the player to the last save point is now also available.

4. Modified difficulty based features in Act 2 during the part with the rolling rock

There was a good amount of feedback stating that the part where players have to avoid the rolling rock in Act 2 was overly difficult. As a result the difficulty level of Prince of the fallen kingdom and Normal was greatly reduced.

5. Greatly increased the chances of acquiring Passive Soul when certain conditions are met

6. Skills can be used without additional upgrades when acquired

7. Modified the patterns of some bosses in each difficulty

8. Bug fixes

Aside from the above, other detailed improvements were also made.

We will continue to actively improve the game through user feedback during Early Access. Thank you for your feedback and interest!

Sincerely,

Unsouled Team.