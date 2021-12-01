Announcement About Regular Maintenance on 1st December

Share · View all patches · Build 7807352 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 11:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Kritika:REBOOT.

We announce you about our new update happening on on 1st December

Through this update, Bug fix in game, new events, and merchandises will be proceeded.

For further details, please refer to the following information.

Maintenance Schedule: 1st December (Wed) 03:00 ~ 06:10 (PST) / 20:00 ~ 23:10 (KST/JST)

[Game Play]

Fixed an issue that the random debuff ordeals for boss, Ancient Angel, in [Divine Trial] stage isn't applied.

Fixed an issue that [Sirus.Mega_Electromagnetic_Field] skill with [Soul : Union] large imprint set can't change skill direction during Screen-Free Targeting Mode (Kritika Mode). And the related description will be added.

New event and merchandises.

[Event]

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Keep your luggage safe!] event will proceed.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Kribingo] event will proceed.

Between 4th to 5th Dec, and 11th to 12th Dec [Weekend Connection Reward] event will proceed.

[Cash]

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Heaven Gear Enhancement pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Myth Wappen Pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Package for Divine Trial] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Mystery Golden Key Discount bundle] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Item Collection Versatile Item Bundle] will be on sale fore limited time only.

After the maintenance on 1st December until 15th December [Kritikan World Card Pack] will be on sale fore limited time only.

Thank you.