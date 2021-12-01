Shadows and Dust - V60

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Shadows and Dust adds Entertainment and Religion to the game. It also changes and improves on a lot of things. In fact, so much that I've forgotten all about it.

Songs of Syx is now going strong thanks to you esteemed players. I am very thankful and in admiration that you can actually play the game and build awesome cities (now that I've played a little myself). We now have 1000 reviews and the game has sold enough to fully finance the remaining years of EA development.

This version is now available as a beta in steam as usual. It should be quite bug free, but if you encounter something, please shout it out.

Up next, I'm going to do a military overhaul and add a more fulfilling experience.

/Jake