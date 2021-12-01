 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Songs of Syx update for 1 December 2021

Shadows and Dust - V60

Share · View all patches · Build 7807164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Shadows and Dust adds Entertainment and Religion to the game. It also changes and improves on a lot of things. In fact, so much that I've forgotten all about it.

Songs of Syx is now going strong thanks to you esteemed players. I am very thankful and in admiration that you can actually play the game and build awesome cities (now that I've played a little myself). We now have 1000 reviews and the game has sold enough to fully finance the remaining years of EA development.

This version is now available as a beta in steam as usual. It should be quite bug free, but if you encounter something, please shout it out.

Up next, I'm going to do a military overhaul and add a more fulfilling experience.

/Jake

Changed depots in ea60 branch

View more data in app history for build 7807164
Songs of Syx Mac Depot 1162753
Songs of Syx Windows Depot 1162754
Songs of Syx Linux Depot 1162755
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.