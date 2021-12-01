Announcement of Seamless Map Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Craftopia.

We will post the development status video of "Seamless Map Update" in December!





*The displayed images are under development, and their contents are subject to change.

We had originally planned to release "Seamless Map Update" this year. Receiving feedback about the game from the community, we've been working to improve the overall quality and polish the level design. This results in the postponement of the release date of "Seamless Map Update".

And the content planned for this Winter Update below will also be postponed since we've realized they could be better and more satisfying content if we would sophisticate them.

List of the content postponed:

• Mysterious Dungeon

• Monster Picture Book

• New Island

We'll announce it again once the video of "Seamless Map Update" is ready! Stay tuned!

Craftopia Development Team