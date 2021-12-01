 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 1 December 2021

About leaderboards' issue

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Captains,

We've recently noted down a widely-noticed issue about our leaderboard being "wiped" and currently unavailable.

We regret all the inconvenience caused, and please hear us out about our plans about coming fixes and arrangements :

  1. For starters, we are sorry for making you worry, and here's where the data went: all players' statics are WELL ARCHIVED and did not suffer any losses.
  2. Our online leaderboard will be reset monthly on every 1st, ranking data of the last month will be concluded and archived.
  3. As above, we are working on a new function to make the previous data available for viewing, this one is a coming-soon.

Even not at the capacity to respond all reports and feedbacks, we're definitely noting them down and listening. Thank you for all of them, let's make this game better together step by step.

We hope you enjoy the game!ːsteamhappyː

