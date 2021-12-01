 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Terminus update for 1 December 2021

Terminus V0.9.2 Hotfix - Performance update (Beta)

Share · View all patches · Build 7806918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

I've uploaded a version of Terminus to the beta branch that improves rendering performance. There was a problem of severe frame drop as the resolution went up (especially when using a 4K or higher monitor), and this update has solved the problem. I hope this update also resolves the issue for those who have experienced mouse slipping in full-screen mode.

This update has nothing to do with gameplay. However, it has many internal code changes, so I created a beta branch and uploaded the update to it. After further testing, I will release it as a default branch. If you're having trouble playing Terminus due to current performance issues, you can try the beta branch now. (How to use: Right-click the Terminus in your library, open Properties, click the Beta tab, and select the beta - Beta branch.)

Apart from this performance update, I plan to release a content update with a new place within December. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who plays Terminus. ☃️

  • In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7806918
Terminus Content Depot 1534981
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.