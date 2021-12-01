Terminus V0.9.2 Hotfix - Performance update (Beta)

Hey everyone!

I've uploaded a version of Terminus to the beta branch that improves rendering performance. There was a problem of severe frame drop as the resolution went up (especially when using a 4K or higher monitor), and this update has solved the problem. I hope this update also resolves the issue for those who have experienced mouse slipping in full-screen mode.

This update has nothing to do with gameplay. However, it has many internal code changes, so I created a beta branch and uploaded the update to it. After further testing, I will release it as a default branch. If you're having trouble playing Terminus due to current performance issues, you can try the beta branch now. (How to use: Right-click the Terminus in your library, open Properties, click the Beta tab, and select the beta - Beta branch.)

Apart from this performance update, I plan to release a content update with a new place within December. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who plays Terminus. ☃️