Update: v.0.11.1

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.1, has arrived.

This update includes several game improvements, balance updates, and important bug fixes. 😊

First, the game clear effects has been improved to match the new game design, and various effects have been added, including the previously added boss of a new chapter.

Estimated monster path from portal to lander is now displayed with 'Monster Path Guide' turned on. Also, after all monsters appear, the number of remaining monsters is displayed in the mission panel at the top right of the screen. Even if you fail to complete a mission in the special stage, a UI appears that clearly informs you, so player can see why the stage failed. 😃

For beginners, a guide for various situations has also been added. In particular, if player do not perform a mission in the special stage, a guide will appear naturally to inform player. In addition, usable field elements and mission objectives were emphasized as effects. 🎆

First, in terms of balance, we reduced the construction cost of the fusion tower from 0+100 to 50+50. 💰 This will be especially noticeable on Hard difficulty and Endless mode. Next, we emphasized the characteristics of towers with high penetration, increasing the utility of towers with high penetration when monsters with high defense appeared, and lowered most of the level limits of new buildings that were previously added. In addition, we adjusted the cost of modules whose cost increase was too high compared to options, and increased the durability of wall items. Lastly, since the amount of rewards obtained from the 'Star Collecting' content was too high compared to the stage progress, we adjusted it to a lower level.

There are currently several ways to deal with large monsters in the game, but we recognize that most often require the use of multiple strategies, so only one or two specific strategies are used.

A total of 6 new buildings will be added next week, including a new building and new fusion tower that is good for dealing with large monsters.

🤗

v.0.11.1 Patch Notes

Guide Improvements

A guide for various situations in the game has been added.

A function has been added to the "Monster Path Guide" feature that always displays the monster movement path from the portal to the lander. Since normal melee monsters are displayed as a standard, long-distance monsters or angry monsters may move differently than expected.

A guide for the game speed change function has been added. It only appears in Chapter 1 and does not appear after confirmation.

Added a guide to indicate if the path from the portal to the lander is blocked. It is displayed only up to 3 times.

A guide has been added to inform player if you do not proceed with the mission in Chapter 1 Special Stage 1.

Added a guide for monsters attacking with a short path because the path is blocked.

Changes

Renamed: Space Life → Solar Panel

Improvements

The game clear effects has been changed.

Added display of remaining monsters after stage time ends.

Added a notification UI when additional missions fail.

Added effect to make it easier to distinguish between available field elements and mission objectives.

An effect has been added to the lander upon clearing the game.

The background has been changed when loading the game in sub-chapters.

The clear direction of the boss monsters in Chapter 7 and Chapter 2 has been added.

The defense success presentation of "Rocket" of sub-chapter 1 and "Podium" of sub-chapter 2 has been improved.

The firing effect of "Chain Striker" has been improved.

Improved the effect when "ATM" is on.

Added an expression for the penguin fighter to disappear from "Signal Flag".

Balance

General

The reward for the "Star Collecting" content has been reduced.

When the damage resistance effect is applied, the damage does not become 0, and the minimum damage of 1 is applied.

Fusion Tower

Cost: 0+100 → 50+50

Buildings

Iron Cannon

Range: 400/425/450 → 375/400/425

Range: 400/425/450 → 375/400/425 Laser Turret

ATK: 10/12/15 → 10/13/15

PEN: 5/7/9 → 7/9/11

ATK: 10/12/15 → 10/13/15 PEN: 5/7/9 → 7/9/11 Magnetic Pulsar

PEN: 14/18/22 → 14/20/26

PEN: 14/18/22 → 14/20/26 Shockwave Generator

PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/25/30

Delay: 300 → 275

PEN: 10/15/20 → 20/25/30 Delay: 300 → 275 Frozen Silo

Damage ratio to HP: 1% → 2%

Damage ratio to HP: 1% → 2% Flame Thrower

PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25

PEN: 15/15/15 → 15/20/25 Lightning Crystal

PEN: 16/22/28 → 16/24/30

PEN: 16/22/28 → 16/24/30 Chain Launcher

Unlocked Level: 23 → 18

HP: 320/410/470 → 300/380/450

Unlocked Level: 23 → 18 HP: 320/410/470 → 300/380/450 Ion Cannon

ATK: 13/15/17 → 13/16/19

ATK: 13/15/17 → 13/16/19 Flowery Tower

ATK: 8/12/16 → 10/13/16

ATK: 8/12/16 → 10/13/16 Rapid Fire

Unlock Level: 25 → 23

Unlock Level: 25 → 23 Chain Striker

ATK: 18 → 20

ATK/PEN reduction: 1 → 2

Added ability: Increases damage to self-destruct monsters by 100%

Modules

Zebra-Z

HP: +125 → +75

Added option: 15% damage reduction

Removed option: DEF +5

HP: +125 → +75 Added option: 15% damage reduction Removed option: DEF +5 Blackberry Core

HP: +150 → +200

DEF: +5 → -5

HP: +150 → +200 DEF: +5 → -5 Leaf of Life

Cost: +35 → +45

HP: +50 → +100

Cost: +35 → +45 HP: +50 → +100 Blazing Feather

Cost: +90 → +80

Cost: +90 → +80 Shimmery Scale

Cost: +75 → +70

Cost: +75 → +70 Space Distorter

Cost: +55 → +50

Added option: DEF -5

Cost: +55 → +50 Added option: DEF -5 Fallen Star

Cost: +90 → +80

Items

Cardboard Wall

HP: 120 → 150

HP: 120 → 150 Styrofoam Wall

HP: 160 → 200

HP: 160 → 200 Resin Wall

HP: 200 → 240

HP: 200 → 240 Super Glass Wall

HP: 220 → 280

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that occurred when using the "ESC" button during the tutorial.

Fixed the problem that in "Endless Mode", resources were not acquired after phase 1 and the game did not proceed normally.

Fixed a bug where all hidden monsters in the field did not appear.

Fixed the issue where "+1" and "+2" resources dropped by swarm monsters were incorrectly displayed as "+5" and "+10".

Fixed the issue where there was unconstructable terrain under the walls of some stages in Chapter 1.

Fixed the issue where the skill state of the "Liquid Cat" monster could not be killed because the skill state lasted indefinitely.

Fixed an issue that would occur when monsters tied to "Chain Launcher" and "Binding Device" were out of range.

Fixed the issue where "Chain Launcher" and "Binding Device" could bind more monsters than the maximum limit.

Fixed the issue where "Space Defender" and "Shield Generator" were incorrectly recorded on the ranking screen.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊