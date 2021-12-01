Checking server and update information

★ Updates related to balance

(1) Arrow price

(2) Added arrow option

(3) Added AOS reward

★ Convenience improvement

(1) Added an indication when war rewards were sent by mail.

(2) Added effects and sounds when retreating fails.

(3) Fixed the point that clicking did not work well when another person was standing in front of the NPC.

(4) Added notation to the character of the wind condition during war.

★ Fix bugs

(1) Fixed an error in the game where items that can be ended after maintaining the game could not be used.

(2) Fixed an error in the attack speed display

★ Add mission

(1) Level 40 missions related to training have been added.

★ Information (how to attack the 40-50 level section)