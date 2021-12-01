Update 18.9 is Now Live in 1024 x768!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7806592 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

....Lots of NEW Items for this Update....Resolution..Devices..POI's..and Pets are now here!

NEW SHOP AND NEW SITE ADDED!!!

All Battle Animation for Bandits and Animals Update*(3/3)

All Battle Animation for Animals are Updated! ​



Major Resolution Upgrade!!! [1024x768]

Major Update for Portuguese build!!!

Multiple POI's Updated!​

New Rescue Quest can be found in Miolhria!

Updated Upgrade for Devices!

NEW Miolhrian Device Added!



NEW Slot n' Pop POI Added!



New Burntown Bandits make a return to Miolhria!

New Bandit Trader for Desert Biome

2 NEW Bandit Quest with Illegal Packages!

Being caught with these packages will park you as a Bandit Class! (Update 19)​

New Suits Added!​

​You cannot wear anything on your head, lower body or feet while in a suit!​

Adjusted spawn points for some enemies!

Adjusted Render Distance of Enemies and Items Spawning into Maps!

Adjusted Lighting in all Maps!

Adjusted Shadows on all Enemies and Items!

Adjusted Inventory Update!

Random Selection Adding at Introduction!

Pets can now be Summoned!!!(Update 1/3)

Up to 12 Abilities can be taught to each pet!​

Pets can only learn one ability at a time!



Miolhrian Device Added to Introduction!

Updated Introduction! (3/4)

Update 5% chance of poisoning from drinking from water faucet!

Updated Fishing and fishing animations!

Updated Death at Survival for Survival and Upcoming Hardcore Mode!



Revival is now only access able on Survival and Hardmore Mode!​

(Check Death at Survival Page for more information)

Updated Training Area!

Rescue Quest added!

Expand Dungeons and some Tunnels!



Fixes to Gould Safehouse!

Fix rotation speed in game!

Fixed controllers use for inventory and movement!

Fix (Game now starts during the day allowing Explorers more time to explore)

Fixes to multiple items that didn't work with last update!

Atm withdraw and deposit fix!

Fixes to broken starting lantern!

Remove Mouse use for adjusting screen for Improvements!

Coming Soon....

Traps in POI's (Coming in Update 19)

Guard NPC (Coming in Update 19)

and many more changes and Updates...