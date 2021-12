Share · View all patches · Build 7806204 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 04:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

I have added new weapons! 6 in total:

-2 Main weapons

-2 Secondary weapons

-2 Melee weapons

all weapons can be found in the items market menu to unlock

& Fixed 2 very minor emote bugs.

The upcoming update (1.04) will be a new map (5th map) "Train", currently working on it!

Hopefully, it'll be up in a few days.

Thanks again!

Have fun!