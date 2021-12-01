Skill adjustment and BUG repair

Share · View all patches · Build 7806147 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 05:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Each layer of magic will now lead directly to the 18th layer

Adjust skill: double blade increases 10 points of object attack, 10 points of magic attack, and the maximum level is 2

Adjust skill: the maximum level of brute collision riding has been increased to 20

Adjust skill: the strenuous person causes + 200 physical damage to the object attack, and adds 200 damage to each level (only when the current object attack is greater than 100 can it be used). The maximum level is 5

Adjust skill: the controller spends 1000 gold coins: copy an enemy character defense and magic defense to himself (delete the skill and retain the attribute), with a maximum level of 1

Adjustment skill: the physical damage caused by the blade's ordinary attack ignores 20% of the enemy's physical defense, increases by 20% at each level, and the maximum level is 5. Increasing the maximum level can increase damage

Adjustment skill: tomb robbers can destroy Obsidian at will. Each time they destroy obsidian, they gain 20 gold coins and a maximum level of 1

Adjust skill: the maximum level of fugitive has been increased to level 3

Adjust skill: the maximum level of hunter has been increased to level 50

Adjustment skill: Summon tree spirit: sacrifice wood spirit and flower spirit, summon tree spirit, have 100 hp, 5 + the number of flower spirits * flower spirit attack, object attack, and the same object defense / magic defense as wood spirit. You can't summon when it exists. The maximum level is 1

Adjust skills: each level of big summon increases wood spirit defense / magic defense 5, flower spirit attack 10, tree spirit maximum life 50 and maximum level 20

Skill adjustment: increase the damage of flame medicine, flame medicine and burst medicine by 50% per level, increase the number of poison layers by 5 per level, and the maximum level is 20

Adjust skill: the magician increases the magic medicine attribute by 4 points per level, and reduces the maximum level by 20

Bug fix: the dexterous can't turn it on or off

Bug repair: other level skills will appear in treasure chest refresh talent

Bug fix: windfall can't use every layer now

Bug fix: only 1 bottle of magic medicine is given in talent