Starship EVO update for 1 December 2021

[New build - DEFAULT] 21w48a: Event Gate Hotkey Improvements

Build 7806078

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The way Event Gates work when linked to a Yoke (like the old "Hotkey gate") has been improved.

This will allow a more versatile approach to fire weapon systems allowing for smoother integration of upcoming gameplay elements (repair, mining, scavenging).

  • It is now possible to use hotkey 1-9 as Fire group:
  • You will still use Main Fire or Secondary Fire to shoot but can choose which weapon group will be active by toggling them on/off with their respective hotkey.
  • It is possible to set a Fire Group to be exclusive (ie it will toggle off all other groups when activated)
  • It is still possible to fire a weapon with hotkey 1-9.
  • New HUD elements have been added for each hotkey (can be toggled off).
  • HUD element display name can be customized.
  • HUD elements can be hiden or their display order can be tweaked

Other changes:

A safe zone of 4km around stations was implemented. Pirates and auto-fire turrets wont attack inside the safe zone.

Community Suggestion:

#4296 Material removal will get back to steel

Hotfixes:

  • #4276 #4288 Surface heat computation has been reversed to the old (wrong) way to ensure blueprint compatibility
  • #4299 Bevel collisions incorrect
  • #4286 #4284 Pasted Mechanism top part is orphaned
  • #4295 Light brick glow is too strong to see actual color
  • #4237 Exporting blueprint now clears docked entity info
  • #4299 Repair End Mission message does not display long enough

Thanks for playing!

