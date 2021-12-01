[New build - DEFAULT] 21w48a: Event Gate Hotkey Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7806078 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 03:59:06 UTC by Wendy

The way Event Gates work when linked to a Yoke (like the old "Hotkey gate") has been improved.

This will allow a more versatile approach to fire weapon systems allowing for smoother integration of upcoming gameplay elements (repair, mining, scavenging).

It is now possible to use hotkey 1-9 as Fire group:

You will still use Main Fire or Secondary Fire to shoot but can choose which weapon group will be active by toggling them on/off with their respective hotkey.

It is possible to set a Fire Group to be exclusive (ie it will toggle off all other groups when activated)

It is still possible to fire a weapon with hotkey 1-9.

New HUD elements have been added for each hotkey (can be toggled off).

HUD element display name can be customized.

HUD elements can be hiden or their display order can be tweaked

Other changes:

A safe zone of 4km around stations was implemented. Pirates and auto-fire turrets wont attack inside the safe zone.

Community Suggestion:

#4296 Material removal will get back to steel

Hotfixes:

#4276 #4288 Surface heat computation has been reversed to the old (wrong) way to ensure blueprint compatibility

#4299 Bevel collisions incorrect

#4286 #4284 Pasted Mechanism top part is orphaned

#4295 Light brick glow is too strong to see actual color

#4237 Exporting blueprint now clears docked entity info

#4299 Repair End Mission message does not display long enough

Thanks for playing!