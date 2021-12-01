[New build - DEFAULT] 21w48a: Event Gate Hotkey Improvements

The way Event Gates work when linked to a Yoke (like the old "Hotkey gate") has been improved.
This will allow a more versatile approach to fire weapon systems allowing for smoother integration of upcoming gameplay elements (repair, mining, scavenging).
- It is now possible to use hotkey 1-9 as Fire group:
- You will still use Main Fire or Secondary Fire to shoot but can choose which weapon group will be active by toggling them on/off with their respective hotkey.
- It is possible to set a Fire Group to be exclusive (ie it will toggle off all other groups when activated)
- It is still possible to fire a weapon with hotkey 1-9.
- New HUD elements have been added for each hotkey (can be toggled off).
- HUD element display name can be customized.
- HUD elements can be hiden or their display order can be tweaked
Other changes:
A safe zone of 4km around stations was implemented. Pirates and auto-fire turrets wont attack inside the safe zone.
Community Suggestion:
#4296 Material removal will get back to steel
Hotfixes:
- #4276 #4288 Surface heat computation has been reversed to the old (wrong) way to ensure blueprint compatibility
- #4299 Bevel collisions incorrect
- #4286 #4284 Pasted Mechanism top part is orphaned
- #4295 Light brick glow is too strong to see actual color
- #4237 Exporting blueprint now clears docked entity info
- #4299 Repair End Mission message does not display long enough
Thanks for playing!
