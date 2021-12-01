Monster Modding Upgrade! (1.0.392)

Hey guys,

Just a quick update today, a few small bugfixes and adjustments are in this update but the main addition is an upgrade to Monster Modding.

Wow I couldn't believe how many talented artists jumped on our monster modding update. These players created real, full monsters with the custom crossbreeding mechanics you already know and gave them a fresh, totally new sprite. They've been adding them to our pedigree gallery as well, so anyone can grab them using a pedigree code (as long as you turn modding on).

Visit Gallery

I had to drop everything and add full crossbreed support for all these excellent artists!

If you're already a modder or would like to dive in yourself, grab this image and edit it in your favorite image editor to a design you like. The Red means the lighter color of the palette goes there, the Blue means the darker



credit to Ahab's Artwork for this sweet alternate Dracoyle sprite, which is available on the gallery as well.

Once you've created the sprite, you can use this site to set a new base monster sprite OR, with today's update, add a whole crossbreed family! One for each type of crossbreed to make your monsters feel more authentic than ever :)

Jump to Sprite Mod Tool Here

MASSIVE thanks to Modulo on discord for sprucing up the tool and helping me to add this functionality. Without him this would've taken much longer, and probably still not have looked as nice :)

Once you've received the code, copy it and go back to Monster Crown, on the party screen hit F11 and you're cooking, just like Sunday's update.

Thank you so much for all of your passion and creativity this week, I'm in awe, but it's something you guys have made a common thing for me.

Regular patch coming this weekend.