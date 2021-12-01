November Update!

Update for November!

Controller support has been added (XBOX360 only for now).

We're planning to add support for DualShock 4 and XBOXONE in December.

Controls: Left Stick Move

Left shoulder Switch slots (to switch between selected items in inventory, etc.).

Button above the left trigger Moves the viewpoint forward.

Right stick Viewpoint control

Right button up Strong attack

Right button left Weak attack

Right button down Cancel (used when menu is open)

Right trigger down Switch main menu

START button Opens the menu.

BACK button Toggles the information in the item details window in the inventory.

Some operations are not yet implemented. The first start screen and so on do not work.

Enemies will now drop items.

You can now change your appearance (skin). There is an NPC in the city square that allows you to change your skin.

The UI for changing the skin is a little bad, so we'll change it soon.

Armor has been implemented. You can equip it by going to Menu -> Items and putting the item in the left column.

The city has been expanded. Added a fashion area and a tavern. There's nothing there now, but we'll add more stuff later.

Spelling has been added & adjusted.