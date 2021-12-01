 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Trek Timelines update for 1 December 2021

Let’s glide into the festive season with a Dabo Sale and a giveaway!

Share · View all patches · Build 7805160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains,

The festive season is upon us and we’re starting off with a few things we think you’ll enjoy.

Starting tomorrow Wednesday December 1 and until Wednesday December 8, around 1pm ET (18:00 UTC), all Dabo spins will be 50% off!

Next, we’re celebrating the return of Star Trek:Discovery with a free crew giveaway of the brand new **Resistance Burnham 5*** (as seen in season 3), and a month-long Objective Event that will allow you to obtain three additional copies!

The free giveaway pack and the Objective Event will be available starting tomorrow, December 1 at 12am ET (5:00 UTC). You’ll have until Thursday, December 30 at 12am ET (5:00 UTC) to complete the Discovery Objective Event, and until Tuesday, January 4 at noon ET (17:00 UTC) to claim the free pack!

Don’t forget that our December mega-event starts this Thursday, and keep an eye out for a special communique coming next week, as we’ll have a special assignment for you: choosing our 6th anniversary crew giveaway.. Stay tuned!

With this week’s server release we’ve also made the following change:

Ancient Humanoid: addition of the “cultural figure” trait.

Thank you for playing, and live long and prosper,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team

Changed depots in daily branch

View more data in app history for build 7805160
Star Trek Timelines 64-bit Windows Depot 600751
Star Trek Timelines 32-bit Windows Depot 600752
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.