Speed Glitch Update

Hello, Sakura of Dd Games here!

Okay so..... for the last few (Months, 3X) we've been trying to fix a glitch that puts the gameplay in hyperdrive. Basically, it plays waaaay fast. Not enough to make it unplayable, but it is definitely awkward. The weirdest thing is that even earlier builds of the game (like, even the first build without ANY updates from 3 years ago) still have this bug now when they definitely didn't have it due to this bug being fairly recent. We think it is an engine update that makes all versions of this older game conflicted.

We've looked into it online and have found nothing so here was our solution: rebalance the game around it and make it a story feature. Again, this glitch doesn't make the game unplayable (as far as we know), so we've added new dialogue addressing it in-game and even let players in on a way to cheese the combat if its still too much: Hold down spacebar when in combat. It overrides the enemy's combat cycle and scores a hit for the player every time they try to move into you.

Hope you enjoy the game tho! We'll fix it properly if we ever find out a way in the meantime.

-Sakura of Dd Games ;3