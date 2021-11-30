Version 1.05.

[ETC]Updated the engine from 2018 to 2020.

[Feature] Added achievements.

[Qol] added an elemental list in the tower selector menu.

[Qol] added a new and short "tutorial" that opens when you start a new game. You can also access it from the stage selector.

[Qol] Added a short tutorial on how to build a tower.

[Qol] Deleted the "stage data '' windows, because it was ugly, and made no sense. Now the experience is more streamlined.

[Balance] Removed the antiregen element, and replaced it with the "debilitate" element, which makes the armor of an enemy disappear for 3 seconds.

[Balance] Changed the starting towers and doubles starting rom amount.

[Bug] Now when you come back from puzzle or extreme mode, it will return you to the correct mode.

[Bug] Solved a bug where the Slowing tower was not working.

[Bug] Fixed a bug where the tower and upgrade panel would not show or show wrong ingame.

[Bug] Fixed the regeneration upgrade. It works now!

[Bug] solved the Tutorial bug, where it won't open on the first try.

[Bug] Solved the steam_api missing error at starting a stage.

[Bug] Solved the tower selector glitch, where changing modes would not show the towers properly.

[Bug] Now Rom won't show in puzzle mode.

[Bug] Solved a strange camera bug