[ETC]Updated the engine from 2018 to 2020.
[Feature] Added achievements.
[Qol] added an elemental list in the tower selector menu.
[Qol] added a new and short "tutorial" that opens when you start a new game. You can also access it from the stage selector.
[Qol] Added a short tutorial on how to build a tower.
[Qol] Deleted the "stage data '' windows, because it was ugly, and made no sense. Now the experience is more streamlined.
[Balance] Removed the antiregen element, and replaced it with the "debilitate" element, which makes the armor of an enemy disappear for 3 seconds.
[Balance] Changed the starting towers and doubles starting rom amount.
[Bug] Now when you come back from puzzle or extreme mode, it will return you to the correct mode.
[Bug] Solved a bug where the Slowing tower was not working.
[Bug] Fixed a bug where the tower and upgrade panel would not show or show wrong ingame.
[Bug] Fixed the regeneration upgrade. It works now!
[Bug] solved the Tutorial bug, where it won't open on the first try.
[Bug] Solved the steam_api missing error at starting a stage.
[Bug] Solved the tower selector glitch, where changing modes would not show the towers properly.
[Bug] Now Rom won't show in puzzle mode.
[Bug] Solved a strange camera bug
Cyber Defence update for 30 November 2021
Version 1.05.
