Version 0.24 now live

The November update adds a new task in The Coming Storm quest chain and vastly expands the existing faction system.

The Coming Storm Task 5

Dejah Mars is sending the player to the Grand Heron Hotel for a sit-down between some syndicate crew bosses. There are several ways to infiltrate the meeting, and the player learns more about the gangs that run MoonFall.

Includes a somewhat difficult optional battle. I balance most battles manually, which means I take underleveled teams and occasionally get utterly trashed.

Expanded faction system: Pursuers, Favors and more

I have greatly expanded how factions react to the player’s actions. Faction locations and roaming mobs will now treat the player differently according to how high their faction reputation is. Additionally, factions will warn the player if their reputation with a rival is too high.

Reputation Scaling

Faction Reputation >-30: [Enemies] The player is considered an enemy and factions mobs are hostile. Pursuers are called. Additionally, locations cannot be entered and Faction Quests are unavailable.

Faction Reputation >10: [Associates] The player can now rest and switch teams at the Faction location.

Faction Reputation >30: [Friends] The player can now ask for Favors at Faction locations.

Faction Reputation >60: [Allies] The faction will give the player support in the Endgame and call off pursuers (not implemented yet).

If you reach 60 or higher reputation with a faction, their rivals may send pursuers after you.

Pursuers

MoonFall’s factions are large organizations, sometimes without clear hierarchies. If you become too friendly with a certain faction’s rivals, expect them to send pursuers after you, even if you are friendly with that faction too.

Pursuers are mobs on the overworld that will track the player down. They can be bribed (with a certain feature), but are otherwise relatively difficult for most early-mid level teams. Eventually, pursuers will be scaled according to Esteem.

Favors

Players can now ask friendly factions for certain favors, such as protecting or attacking other factions. This can be initiated at the faction location on the overworld. The Traveler’s Mandate does not offer Favors.

And more!

Some other secret interactions players will have to find out for themselves.